‘Delay in construction work not acceptable’

LAHORE: Medical Superintendent Lahore General Hospital Dr. Faryad Hussain, while taking strict notice over delay in the construction work of ENT Operation Theater directed the contractor concerned, to complete the work within two weeks.

“If the work is not completed within the stipulated period, the concerned department will be informed about it,” Dr Faryad said while talking to the health professionals, patients and their attendants, here on Friday.

MS LGH expressed resolve to further improve the performance of all departments of LGH and to create more convenience for the patients.

Prof. of ENT Dr. Muhammad Ilyas said that modern technology is being used in the surgery of nose, ear and throat.

Dr. Faryad Hussain directed the AMSs/DMSs that the provision of a clean environment to the patients should be ensured to prevent the spread of infection.

