NAVTTC certifies FF Steel’s Labour Force

PESHAWAR: FF Steel, in collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in connections with World Labour Day to recognize and applaud the dedication of its labour force across both Lahore and Peshawar plants, said a press release issued here on Friday.

This collaborative endeavour signifies a groundbreaking initiative in the industry’s commitment to nurturing and valuing its workforce.

Amidst an atmosphere of celebration and gratitude, NAVTTC conducted a comprehensive assessment of the labourers’ skill sets through the process of Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL). This approach acknowledged and validated the expertise that the FF Steel labour force brings to the table.

