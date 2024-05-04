Zardari for security of journalists

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on World Press Freedom Day emphasised to initiate measures for the safety and security of the journalists enabling them to freely report on important issues.

The president in his message paid tribute to the journalists, media workers, writers, and cameramen, and lauded their fight for truth.

He said an independent press is essential for highlighting issues of global importance, dispelling fake news and myths, and serving as a watchdog for society. He said the media also has a crucial role in creating awareness about issues of global concern, including climate change, green technologies, pollution, and global warming.

