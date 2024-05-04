AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
May 04, 2024
Business & Finance

Cement despatches decline marginally during April

Zahid Baig Published 04 May, 2024 05:48am

LAHORE: Cement despatches showed a slight decline during last month as total cement despatches during April 2024 remained at 2.943 million tons against 2.951 million tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

Data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) on Friday shows that local cement despatches by the industry during April 2024 were 2.328 million tons compared to 2.531 million tons in April 2023, showing a decline of 7.99%. Exports despatches, on the other hand, rose by 45.96% as the volumes increased from 420,857 tons in April 2023 to 614,264 tons in April 2024.

In April 2024, North based cement mills despatched 2.088 million tons of cement, showing a decline of 4.79% against 2.193 million tons of despatches in April 2023. South based mills despatched 854,911 tons cement during April 2024, which was 12.71% more compared to the despatches of 758,510 tons during April 2023.

North based cement mills despatched 1.942 million tons of cement in domestic markets in April 2024, showing a decline of 7.91% against 2.109 million tons of despatches in April 2023. South based mills despatched 386,783 tons of cement in local markets during April 2024, which was 8.36% less compared to the despatches of 422,071 during April 2023.

Exports from North based mills escalated by 73.11% as the quantities increased from 84,418 tons in April 2023 to 146,136 tons in April 2024, exports from the South also increased by 39.14% to 468,128 tons in April 2024 from 336,439 tons during the same month last year.

