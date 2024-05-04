‘Lahore Ravi Jeep Rally’ starts today

LAHORE: In collaboration with the River Ravi Development Authority (Ruda), the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) will hold the Lahore Ravi Jeep Rally on May 4 (today) and 5.

Commissioner Division Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood chaired a meeting on Friday to review the preparations for the jeep rally. In the meeting, it was disclosed that the jeep rally would be held at River Ravi and the length of the race track was 33.5km (between Lahore Ravi Bridge and Sialkot Motorway Ravi Bridge).

The 1122 Rescue would set up emergency camps and the Lahore administration would set up medical camps and depute ambulances to provide medical treatment in the whole area.

