Ministers review facilities for passengers

LAHORE: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif visited Allama Iqbal International Airport, here on Friday and reviewed the existing facilities for the passengers at the airport.

They witnessed the working of ASF, ANF and Customs and passed directions. Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister directed for increasing immigration counters to save the passengers from hassle of waiting.

The Defence Minister directed to formulate a plan in order to facilitate passengers in checking process.

