Fast Cables signs agreement with Sitara Chemical

LAHORE: Fast Cables, the leading electrical cables manufacturer, has signed an agreement to supply medium voltage (MV) cable worth Rs 500 million to Sitara Chemical Industries Limited.

The MV cable will be used for the capacity enhancement of the CFPP (Coal-Fired Power Plant) from 35MW to 85MW.

The cable will be used to support Sitara’s coal fired power plant expansion. Sitara Chemicals continuous trust on the Fast brand is yet another proof of Fast Cables’ commitment to serve its customers with real quality products.

Fast Cables’ Managing Director Kamal Mian expressed his gratitude for the trust and wished Sitara Chemicals great success in the planned expansion.

Mian Muhammad Adrees, CEO Sitara Chemical Industries appreciated Fast Cables state of the art technology and commitment to achieving excellence.

