Hotel owner arrested for stealing gas in Quetta

KARACHI: SSGCL continued with its targeted drive to control the menace of gas theft across its franchise areas of operation. Quetta team of Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS & CGTO) conducted a joint raid on ‘Shah Dasterkhuwan Hotel, Hazaar Ganji, Quetta and arrested hotel owner Saadullah who had tampered a 4” dia gas pipeline for using direct gas for commercial consumption. FIR was lodged against the accused SSGC’s Quetta Police Station. Appropriate theft claim is being raised too.

