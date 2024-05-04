ABL organises cycling event in Karachi

KARACHI: Allied Bank Limited, a leading financial institution in Pakistan, partnered with local cycling groups to organize the ‘Cycle For Health-Cycle for A Greener Tomorrow’ event at Sea View, Karachi.

Over 100 cyclists covered nearly 28 kilometers, promoting sustainable living and community engagement. The initiative garnered acclaim from diverse segments of society, reinforcing Allied Bank’s commitment to positive change in the environment and community welfare.

By promoting cycling, we can contribute towards the UN’s SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

