AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-04

Indian shares fall on profit taking

Reuters Published 04 May, 2024 05:48am

BENGALURU: Indian shares dropped on Friday, as profit booking emerged after the Nifty 50 scaled a record high, trimming weekly gains for the blue-chip indexes.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 fell 0.8% and S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1% on the day, dragged by information technology stocks. The Nifty 50 rose about 0.6% to a peak earlier in the session.

The benchmarks added about 0.25% each this week, their second consecutive weekly rise.

“Markets are finding it difficult to rise significantly despite mostly positive quarterly results, as they have run up over the last six months on hopes of a return of ruling BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) to power after national elections,” Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at Profitmart Securities said.

The profit booking and elevated volatility will continue until the results of India’s general election and any gains will be incremental, Gorakshakar said.

India’s national elections are underway, with two of the seven phases completed. The results will be announced on June 4.

Indian markets underperformed other Asian peers on the day.

The Nifty volatility index rose to a two-month high at close. High weightage financials gained more than 2%, led by non-bank lender Bajaj Finance, which jumped 3% after the central bank lifted a five-month ban on some of its lending products.

Indian shares S&P BSE Sensex Indian markets

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares fall on profit taking

Saudi investment, projects: PM reviews progress

Privatisation process of PIACL: CCP gives green light to SOA

Tajir Dost Scheme not practicable, CC tells FBR

CDWP approves 10 projects worth Rs115.458bn

Retrieving samples from far side of the moon: China launches historic mission

President approves Tax Laws Amendment Bill

KP asks centre to pay Rs70bn hydel profit

Multi-Year Tariff mechanism: KE seeks Rs3.8/unit hike in base tariff for seven years

Wheat procurement: Farmers give ultimatum to Punjab govt

15th Islamic Summit of OIC: Pakistan demands unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

Read more stories