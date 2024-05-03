AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
India’s foreign exchange reserves drop to seven-week low

Reuters Published 03 May, 2024 05:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves fell for a third consecutive week and stood at a seven-week low of $637.92 billion as of April 26, according to data from the central bank on Friday.

The reserves fell by $2.41 billion in the reported week, after falling by a total of $8.2 billion over the previous two weeks.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee.

India’s improving trade deficit, inflows into bonds and reduced pressure on the rupee in the offshore market have reduced the need for the RBI to intervene aggressively in the foreign exchange market, Reuters reported.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI’s intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

India’s foreign exchange reserves drop to six-week low

Foreign exchange reserves also include India’s reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

For the week to which the foreign exchange data pertains, the rupee traded in a range of 83.2525 to 83.4450 against the dollar, and had risen 0.2%.

The currency settled at 83.4225 on Friday and logged a marginal weekly loss.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
----------------------------------------------------
                            April 26     April 19
                               2024         2024
----------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets      559,701      560,860
Gold                          55,533       56,808
SDRs                          18,048       18,034
Reserve Tranche Position       4,639        4,631
----------------------------------------------------
Total                        637,922      640,334
----------------------------------------------------
RBI India's foreign exchange reserves

