Rescue-1122 rescues 172,176 victims in April

LAHORE: The Emergency Services Department (Rescue-1122) has rescued 172,176 victims while responding to 176,401 emergencies across Punjab during the month of April.

Out of 176,401 emergencies, 113,827 medical emergencies, 41,371 were road traffic accidents, 3,950 crime incidents, 3,449 delivery cases, 2,793 fire incidents, 1,638 occupational injuries, 1,034 animal rescue, 83 drowning cases, 31 structural collapses and 8,740 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

As many as 327 people died in 41,371 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last month. Out of these traffic accidents, the majority of traffic accidents 8,383 occurred in Lahore in which 30 people died. Similarly, 2,955 RTCs in Faisalabad, 2,612 RTCs in Multan, 2,333 in Gujranwala, 1,581 in Sheikhupura and 1423 in Rawalpindi while the remaining 22084 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab. Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts i.e., 574 incidents in Lahore, 181 in Faisalabad, 146 in Multan, 141 in Sheikhupura, 117 in Rahim Yar Khan and 116 in Rawalpindi.

Secretary of the Emergency Services Department, Dr Rizwan Naseer, reviewed the operational performance of all districts on Thursday. All DEOs shared their operational performance of their districts while discussing major emergencies, challenges, case studies, lessons learned and initiatives from their respective districts.

Dr Rizwan expressed his serious concern over 327 deaths in 41,371 road traffic crashes during the last month. He requested the motorbike riders to adopt the road safety measures and reduce their speed limit as per International love-30 campaign adopted all over the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024