AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.73%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
DFML 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.7%)
DGKC 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.33%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
FFBL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.18%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HBL 112.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.38%)
HUBC 133.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.08%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.41%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
OGDC 132.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.47%)
PAEL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
PIAA 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.96%)
PIBTL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PPL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.86%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.74%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.23%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.71%)
SNGP 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TRG 59.29 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-7.17%)
UNITY 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,409 Decreased By -52.4 (-0.7%)
BR30 24,036 Decreased By -134.9 (-0.56%)
KSE100 70,667 Decreased By -435.6 (-0.61%)
KSE30 23,224 Decreased By -170.8 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-03

Rescue-1122 rescues 172,176 victims in April

Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2024 06:29am

LAHORE: The Emergency Services Department (Rescue-1122) has rescued 172,176 victims while responding to 176,401 emergencies across Punjab during the month of April.

Out of 176,401 emergencies, 113,827 medical emergencies, 41,371 were road traffic accidents, 3,950 crime incidents, 3,449 delivery cases, 2,793 fire incidents, 1,638 occupational injuries, 1,034 animal rescue, 83 drowning cases, 31 structural collapses and 8,740 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

As many as 327 people died in 41,371 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last month. Out of these traffic accidents, the majority of traffic accidents 8,383 occurred in Lahore in which 30 people died. Similarly, 2,955 RTCs in Faisalabad, 2,612 RTCs in Multan, 2,333 in Gujranwala, 1,581 in Sheikhupura and 1423 in Rawalpindi while the remaining 22084 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab. Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts i.e., 574 incidents in Lahore, 181 in Faisalabad, 146 in Multan, 141 in Sheikhupura, 117 in Rahim Yar Khan and 116 in Rawalpindi.

Secretary of the Emergency Services Department, Dr Rizwan Naseer, reviewed the operational performance of all districts on Thursday. All DEOs shared their operational performance of their districts while discussing major emergencies, challenges, case studies, lessons learned and initiatives from their respective districts.

Dr Rizwan expressed his serious concern over 327 deaths in 41,371 road traffic crashes during the last month. He requested the motorbike riders to adopt the road safety measures and reduce their speed limit as per International love-30 campaign adopted all over the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Emergency Services Department Rescue1122

Comments

200 characters

Rescue-1122 rescues 172,176 victims in April

PM asks Aurangzeb to revise borrowing limit for provinces

FBR reforms top priority, says minister

Active privatisation list: Six additional public sector entities added

PM forms body to probe wheat import matter

PIA sell-off: EoIs submission deadline extended

Economies in developing Asia ageing fast: Pakistan will still have shares below 10pc by 2050: ADB

PPIB urges S Arabia to finalise G2G framework pact

IPP payments, Gwadar power plant: MoFA asks PD to address Chinese concerns

9MFY24 collection: Provinces given 53pc of total revenue under NFC Award

Poor implementation of track-and-trace system: PM orders Bosal to identify erring officials

Read more stories