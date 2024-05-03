Funeral prayer of martyred constable offered

LAHORE: The funeral prayer of martyred Constable Ghulam Rasool of Lahore Police was offered at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Thursday.

Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen Syed Aamer Raza, IG Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Organized Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran and senior officers attended the funeral prayer. A large number of police officials and relatives of the martyred constable were also present.

Constable Ghulam Rasool, posted in Judicial Wing, was martyred by firing of an unknown motorcyclist in Taxali Gate area. Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana paid homage to the martyr by laying a floral wreath on his mortal remains.

A prayer was offered for the salvation of the soul of Constable Ghulam Rasool and the police contingents paid their last respects to the martyr. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana hailed the supreme sacrifice of Martyred Constable Ghulam Rasool and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Constable Ghulam Rasool belonged to Sharaqpur area and his survivors included a son and two daughters. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana and other senior police officers condoled with the family of Martyred Constable Ghulam Rasool and appreciated his services for the department.

CCPO Lahore stated that special teams have been formed for the arrest of the culprits. He emphasized that the killers of the martyred constable will be apprehended soon and brought to justice. He praised the dedication of Constable Ghulam Rasool towards his duty and stated that those sacrificing their lives in the line of duty are the pride of the Police department.

The CCPO Lahore assured that the Police department will never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs.

