AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.73%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
DFML 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.7%)
DGKC 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.33%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
FFBL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.18%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HBL 112.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.38%)
HUBC 133.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.08%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.41%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
OGDC 132.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.47%)
PAEL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
PIAA 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.96%)
PIBTL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PPL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.86%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.74%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.23%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.71%)
SNGP 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TRG 59.29 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-7.17%)
UNITY 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,409 Decreased By -52.4 (-0.7%)
BR30 24,036 Decreased By -134.9 (-0.56%)
KSE100 70,667 Decreased By -435.6 (-0.61%)
KSE30 23,224 Decreased By -170.8 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-03

Govt plans to revive southern Punjab as hub of cotton production

Zahid Baig Published 03 May, 2024 06:29am

LAHORE: The current provincial government is determined to revive Southern Punjab as a hub for cotton production, offering various incentives to growers and aiming at bringing at least 4 million acres of land under cotton cultivation.

This year, the province has set a production target of 6.5 million bales of cotton, and the government is mobilising all available resources to achieve this goal. During the last season, the province achieved production of 6.028 million bales and also brought 4.125 million acres of land under cotton cultivation.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, Punjab’s Minister for Agriculture, expressed these intentions during the third review meeting on cotton crops, which took place at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University in Multan. Secretary of Agriculture, Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, along with Provincial Assembly members Rana Muhammad Salim and Chaudhry Zia-ul-Rehman, also participated in the meeting.

The minister emphasised that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif was committed to revitalizing the province’s cotton industry. He asserted that the current government was resolute in transforming Southern Punjab back into a flourishing cotton-producing region, highlighting the critical role of cotton in bolstering the country’s economy.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, various projects had been initiated to usher in a green revolution across the province, he added.

The minister stressed the importance of a zero-tolerance policy against counterfeit fertilizers and agricultural pesticides, advocating for stringent monitoring to ensure the availability of high-quality agricultural inputs at regulated prices. Additionally, he called for the field staff of the Agriculture (Extension) and Pest Warning departments to submit a monthly schedule of their visits for proper monitoring. Adequate water supply from canals is being ensured in cotton cultivation areas.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Secretary of Agriculture, Punjab, underscored the need to enhance ongoing activities to assist farmers in achieving their cotton cultivation and production targets. He emphasised the regular convening of Divisional and District Advisory Committees and the issuance of technical advisories based on consultations with experts and stakeholders. Furthermore, he encouraged the private sector to guide farmers according to the technical guidance provided by the Agriculture Department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton provincial government cotton production

Comments

200 characters

Govt plans to revive southern Punjab as hub of cotton production

PM asks Aurangzeb to revise borrowing limit for provinces

FBR reforms top priority, says minister

Active privatisation list: Six additional public sector entities added

PM forms body to probe wheat import matter

PIA sell-off: EoIs submission deadline extended

Economies in developing Asia ageing fast: Pakistan will still have shares below 10pc by 2050: ADB

PPIB urges S Arabia to finalise G2G framework pact

IPP payments, Gwadar power plant: MoFA asks PD to address Chinese concerns

9MFY24 collection: Provinces given 53pc of total revenue under NFC Award

Poor implementation of track-and-trace system: PM orders Bosal to identify erring officials

Read more stories