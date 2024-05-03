Govt plans to revive southern Punjab as hub of cotton production

LAHORE: The current provincial government is determined to revive Southern Punjab as a hub for cotton production, offering various incentives to growers and aiming at bringing at least 4 million acres of land under cotton cultivation.

This year, the province has set a production target of 6.5 million bales of cotton, and the government is mobilising all available resources to achieve this goal. During the last season, the province achieved production of 6.028 million bales and also brought 4.125 million acres of land under cotton cultivation.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, Punjab’s Minister for Agriculture, expressed these intentions during the third review meeting on cotton crops, which took place at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University in Multan. Secretary of Agriculture, Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, along with Provincial Assembly members Rana Muhammad Salim and Chaudhry Zia-ul-Rehman, also participated in the meeting.

The minister emphasised that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif was committed to revitalizing the province’s cotton industry. He asserted that the current government was resolute in transforming Southern Punjab back into a flourishing cotton-producing region, highlighting the critical role of cotton in bolstering the country’s economy.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, various projects had been initiated to usher in a green revolution across the province, he added.

The minister stressed the importance of a zero-tolerance policy against counterfeit fertilizers and agricultural pesticides, advocating for stringent monitoring to ensure the availability of high-quality agricultural inputs at regulated prices. Additionally, he called for the field staff of the Agriculture (Extension) and Pest Warning departments to submit a monthly schedule of their visits for proper monitoring. Adequate water supply from canals is being ensured in cotton cultivation areas.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Secretary of Agriculture, Punjab, underscored the need to enhance ongoing activities to assist farmers in achieving their cotton cultivation and production targets. He emphasised the regular convening of Divisional and District Advisory Committees and the issuance of technical advisories based on consultations with experts and stakeholders. Furthermore, he encouraged the private sector to guide farmers according to the technical guidance provided by the Agriculture Department.

