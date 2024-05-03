PARTLY FACETIOUS: Ishaq Dar’s affidavit was the longest

“I reckon Nawaz Sharif was stopped because he was going to surpass Julius Caesar.”

“Are you out of your mind! Caesar was a military commander and Nawaz Sharif’s command over his own party is kinda dwindling, after it plummeted amongst his voting base, as proved without a shadow of doubt on 8 February.”

“And you have determined that how? Just because he is on the state media less than his brother or even his Samdhi Greedy for Notifications (SGN)…”

“Accountants are partial to paperwork.”

“There I agree – I mean of all those who wrote affidavits in this country Ishaq Dar’s was the longest – 42 pages was it, and the then dictator was so cruel he didn’t even give him a laptop or a typewriter to…”

“Laptops were given to poor students by Shehbaz Sharif.”

“Don’t give me that excuse, anything is possible in this country; by the way, did you hear that two Dar Haters have been acquitted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).”

“Dar haters? As far as I know The Man Who Must Remain Nameless is in jail as is The Third Wife who has not talked of slow poisoning for a while now and…”

“I meant Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Mr Ji (yes).”

“Hey to submit to Notification Maryam Nawaz’s (NMN) economically flawed command was MrJi’s only option if he wanted to remain the finance minister, why are you laughing?”

“That was naive of him, wasn’t it! The SGN would have had him fired in any case, the only question was when.”

“SGN likes to travel free on the PM Plane, so as soon as it landed in London…”

“Don’t be facetious, but I have one observation: the LNG case in reference to the deal with Qatar was never going to get off the ground because all those clauses of the contract that could be challenged in a court remain redacted and the Qataris refused to allow the government of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless to publicly release the redacted portions…”

“True, anyway, legal complications in this country do fade away if some rapprochement is reached.”

“Yeah, yeah, anyway when I said Nawaz Sharif was going to surpass Julius Caesar I was referring to the famous line by Mark Antony – I thrice presented him a kingly crown, which he did thrice refuse. Was this ambition?”

“When did Nawaz Sharif refuse…”

“Nawaz Sharif catches his prey by the tail, never by the head – so the tail means he accepted the throne thrice, not rejected it…”

“Any chance of a fourth time?”

“He is trying to do some strategic placements, but they are kinda un-strategic – non popularly elected…”

“That is where our political cookie crumbles.”

