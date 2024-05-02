Shell Pakistan launches Shell Lubricant Solutions

Shell, the leading global supplier of finished lubricants for 17 consecutive years, has launched Shell Lubricant Solutions in Pakistan. The launch event was attended by over 300 customers from major industrial sectors such as mining, power, fleets, construction, cement and oil & gas.

Under the umbrella of Shell Lubricant Solutions, that includes premium wide-ranging lubricant and services portfolio, customers can discover maintenance solutions rooted in technical expertise and OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) collaboration, which can help them turn potential into productivity. At the launch event, customers were given a detailed overview of sector solutions which will help them with proactive and preventive maintenance practices.

Shell Lubricant Solutions was launched with the tagline “potential-in-motion”. Shell believes that potential is a key enabler to help customers go beyond the fundamentals, work smarter and efficiently. This potential can deliver business to deliver more value. Shell Lubricant Solutions will help customers to put this potential in motion with the highest quality lubricants and services to create and maintain sustainable growth.

Shell Pakistan is an integrated energy company with quality expertise, resources, and technologies to meet the country’s growing demand for oil and gas. The launch of Shell Lubricant Solutions is a testament to Shell’s commitment to delivering the best service to valued customers.