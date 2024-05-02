AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.73%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
DFML 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.7%)
DGKC 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.33%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
FFBL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.18%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HBL 112.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.38%)
HUBC 133.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.08%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.41%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
OGDC 132.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.47%)
PAEL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
PIAA 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.96%)
PIBTL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PPL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.86%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.74%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.23%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.71%)
SNGP 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TRG 59.29 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-7.17%)
UNITY 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,409 Decreased By -52.4 (-0.7%)
BR30 24,036 Decreased By -134.9 (-0.56%)
KSE100 70,667 Decreased By -435.6 (-0.61%)
KSE30 23,224 Decreased By -170.8 (-0.73%)
Shell Pakistan launches Shell Lubricant Solutions

Sponsored Content Published 02 May, 2024 05:06pm

Shell, the leading global supplier of finished lubricants for 17 consecutive years, has launched Shell Lubricant Solutions in Pakistan. The launch event was attended by over 300 customers from major industrial sectors such as mining, power, fleets, construction, cement and oil & gas.

Under the umbrella of Shell Lubricant Solutions, that includes premium wide-ranging lubricant and services portfolio, customers can discover maintenance solutions rooted in technical expertise and OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) collaboration, which can help them turn potential into productivity. At the launch event, customers were given a detailed overview of sector solutions which will help them with proactive and preventive maintenance practices.

Shell Lubricant Solutions was launched with the tagline “potential-in-motion”. Shell believes that potential is a key enabler to help customers go beyond the fundamentals, work smarter and efficiently. This potential can deliver business to deliver more value. Shell Lubricant Solutions will help customers to put this potential in motion with the highest quality lubricants and services to create and maintain sustainable growth.

Shell Pakistan is an integrated energy company with quality expertise, resources, and technologies to meet the country’s growing demand for oil and gas. The launch of Shell Lubricant Solutions is a testament to Shell’s commitment to delivering the best service to valued customers.

Sponsored Content

This content was produced by an external party/sponsor. Business Recorder does not have any editorial input or oversight of this content, nor does this necessarily reflect the views of Business Recorder or any of its affiliated entities.

Business Recorder is not responsible for accuracy, timeliness, any errors or omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of this information.

