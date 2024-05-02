AIRLINK 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-3.98%)
BOP 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.34%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
DFML 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-4.28%)
DGKC 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2%)
FCCL 20.06 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.77%)
FFBL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.18%)
FFL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HBL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-3.17%)
HUBC 133.03 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.54%)
KOSM 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.59%)
MLCF 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
OGDC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.75%)
PAEL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.93%)
PIAA 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-7%)
PIBTL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
PPL 116.20 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.77%)
PRL 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.4%)
PTC 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.09%)
SEARL 52.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.17%)
SNGP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.82%)
SSGC 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
TPLP 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TRG 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-7%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,400 Decreased By -60.8 (-0.81%)
BR30 23,952 Decreased By -219.3 (-0.91%)
KSE100 70,737 Decreased By -365.5 (-0.51%)
KSE30 23,269 Decreased By -125.3 (-0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares slip at open in earnings tide, Fed outcome

Reuters Published 02 May, 2024 01:43pm

European shares opened on a sombre note on Thursday as investors returned after a mid-week holiday to parse a slew of big-ticket earnings and the Federal Reserve signalling a delay in interest rate cuts.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.2% by 0715 GMT, after logging its first monthly decline this year in April.

Investors were back after the Labour day holiday on Wednesday, a day that saw the Fed signal rates would stay higher for longer owing to recent disappointing inflation readings.

Energy stocks dropped 1.7%, with Vestas losing 4.2% after the world’s largest wind turbines maker reported a surprise first-quarter loss.

Novo Nordisk raised its 2024 outlook and delivered better-than-expected first-quarter profit.

European stocks eke out gains after German inflation data

The stock, however, fell 2.4% after erasing early gains. Netherlands’ ING Groep jumped 5.4% after a 2.5 billion euro ($2.68 billion) share buyback and a strong first-quarter performance.

Britain’s Standard Chartered climbed 5% following a first-quarter profit beat, boosting the bank index to top the sectoral gainers’ list.

French office services and call centre company Teleperformance soared 15.4% following higher first-quarter sales.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares slip at open in earnings tide, Fed outcome

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Visit to begin on 5th: PM sets up panel to facilitate private sector team from KSA

Article 19 of Constitution clearly defines limits of freedom of speech, opinion: COAS

Oil prices rebound on hopes US will replenish strategic reserve

Targeting GCC markets, TOMCL completes first phase of expansion

Pak Suzuki announces up to Rs710,000 price drop for Swift variants

Govt taking steps towards fighting corruption: PM

TPL REIT Fund-I public subscription opens today

FBR attaches benami property allocated for construction of mall

Govt urges World Bank to restructure $230m CLICK project

Read more stories