AIRLINK 71.50 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.32%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.27%)
CNERGY 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.88%)
DFML 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.4%)
DGKC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (5.89%)
FCCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.5%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.19%)
GGL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.85%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.41%)
MLCF 37.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.01%)
OGDC 137.01 Increased By ▲ 4.14 (3.12%)
PAEL 23.78 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (5.04%)
PIAA 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.65%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.17%)
PPL 122.14 Increased By ▲ 5.84 (5.02%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.32%)
PTC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.68%)
SEARL 52.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.94%)
SNGP 70.70 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.59%)
SSGC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TELE 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.57%)
TPLP 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.06%)
TRG 60.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.2%)
UNITY 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,515 Increased By 106.5 (1.44%)
BR30 24,632 Increased By 595.8 (2.48%)
KSE100 71,723 Increased By 1055.6 (1.49%)
KSE30 23,513 Increased By 288.8 (1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

US novelist Paul Auster dies aged 77

AFP Published May 1, 2024
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW YORK: Paul Auster, the prolific American novelist whose works included “The New York Trilogy,” has died of complications from lung cancer, a friend of the novelist told AFP. He was 77.

Auster died on Tuesday evening at his home in Brooklyn surrounded by family, including his wife Siri Hustvedt and daughter Sophie Auster, his friend and fellow author Jacki Lyden said in a statement sent to AFP.

He made his name with noirish, existentialist novels about lonely writers, outsiders and down-and-outers that were a huge hit in Europe particularly.

The author with the soulful, sunken eyes gained cult status in the 1980s and 1990s with his “New York Trilogy” of metaphysical mysteries and his hip film “Smoke,” about the lost souls who frequent a Brooklyn tobacco shop.

Hustved, also an author, announced in March 2023 that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Auster’s work straddles the divide between the middlebrow and the highbrow.

His more than 30 books are as likely to be found in airports as on university reading lists and have been translated into more than 40 languages.

Hollywood stunt performers rev up ‘Fall Guy’ premiere

His life was marred by tragedy in later years, with his 10-month-old granddaughter dying after ingesting heroin and his son Daniel, the child’s father, dying of an overdose 10 months later.

Lyden called Auster a “writer’s writer” who covered “every facet of loss, loneliness, and the joys and sorrows of a life in words”.

“He never lost touch with human suffering, and connectedness, and it made him the beloved writer he has become,” she said.

New York Trilogy

Auster grew up in Newark, New Jersey, the son of Jewish Polish immigrants.

He moved to New York to attend Columbia University and after graduating spent four years in France, where he made a living off translations while honing his craft as a writer.

His big breakthrough came with “The New York Trilogy,” a philosophical twist on the detective genre featuring a shady quartet of private investigators named Blue, Brown, Black, and White.

His gift for sharp dialogue – Auster mercilessly edited himself for sentence rhythm – was key to the success of “Smoke,” which he wrote and co-directed, about a Brooklyn smoke shop owner played by Harvey Keitel.

In 2017 he broke with his concise style to deliver a 866-page tome, “4 3 2 1”, charting American society through the life of an everyman, Archie Ferguson.

Auster presented it as his masterwork.

But while America’s National Public Radio found it “dazzling”, others were less positive, with The Irish Times deeming it “the last fat novel of a collapsed American pride”.

Paul Auster US novelist

Comments

200 characters

US novelist Paul Auster dies aged 77

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Engagements through trade, investment are priorities of Pak-US relations: State Dept

IHC rejects IB’s plea to withdraw plea seeking Justice Sattar’s recusal

At least 20 killed, 21 injured after bus falls into ravine in KPK’s Chilas

Gold sheds further Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Joe Biden says ‘order must prevail’ on US campuses amid protests

Oil prices set for steepest weekly drop in 3 months

China to launch first probe to return samples from Moon’s far side

Excessive wheat import: Caretakers likely to find themselves in the dock

Arif Habib, Gerry’s Group among 10 bidders as Pakistan pushes back deadline for EoI to buy PIA

Read more stories