AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,461 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.81%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -230.9 (-0.95%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Southern China road collapse kills at least 19

AFP Published 01 May, 2024 12:46pm

BEIJING: At least 19 people died when part of a highway collapsed in southern China’s Guangdong province on Wednesday, state media reported.

State broadcaster CCTV said a stretch of road between Meizhou city and Dabu county in Guangdong province caved in at around 2:10 am (1810 GMT Tuesday).

The incident caused 18 vehicles to become trapped and involved a total of 49 people, CCTV said.

As of 11:45 am, “19 people have been confirmed dead, and 30 are receiving all-out emergency care in hospital”, according to the broadcaster.

It added that the lives of those hospitalised were “not currently at risk” but did not specify their injuries.

Footage shared on social media showed a smoking pile of wrecked vehicles lying at the bottom of a deep muddy pit where the highway once ran.

Red fire engines and people in high-visibility vests congregated around a cordon erected a few metres from where the road had given way.

Other clips apparently filmed before dawn showed flames emanating from the pit.

“You can’t go any further,” a man is heard saying in one video, adding parts of the road had given way.

AFP was not immediately able to verify the videos.

Authorities have dispatched around 500 people to the site to help with the rescue operation, CCTV reported.

They are drawn from departments handling public security, emergency response, firefighting and mining rescue, according to the broadcaster.

Local authorities said in a notice that part of the S12 highway was closed in both directions and ordered drivers to take detours.

String of disasters

While the cause of Wednesday’s road collapse has not yet been specified, the incident is the latest in a string of deadly disasters to hit Guangdong in recent weeks.

The province – a densely populated industrial powerhouse – has been lashed by heavy rains that have caused deadly floods in some areas.

And a swirling tornado killed five people when it ripped through the megacity of Guangzhou last week.

Much of China’s massive highway network sprawls across rough terrain and extreme climates.

Road accidents are also common in the country due to a lack of strict safety controls.

Six dead in Vietnam timber plant blast: reports

In March, 14 people were killed and 37 others injured after a bus crashed inside an expressway tunnel in northern Shanxi province.

Sixteen died in a vehicle pile-up in central Hunan province in February last year, a month after 19 perished in an accident in eastern Jiangxi province.

China road collapse kills at least 19

Comments

200 characters

Southern China road collapse kills at least 19

Bringing developers, builders into tax net: FBR fails to achieve desired results

Labour Day: PM Shehbaz, President Zardari reiterate commitment to labourers’ welfare

Pakistan receives $1.1bn from IMF

9MFY24: Fiscal deficit recorded at Rs3.902trn

Petrol price slashed by Rs5.45, diesel’s by Rs8.42

High-level US delegation discusses various issues

China says Hamas, Fatah met for talks in Beijing

Activists occupy Columbia building as protests flare

FBR issues list to PTA: SIMs of 506,671 IT non-filers to be blocked

Lunar mission to be launched from China on Friday

Read more stories