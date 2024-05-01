AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
Six dead in Vietnam timber plant blast: reports

AFP Published 01 May, 2024 12:06pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HANOI: Six people were killed and seven injured in an explosion at a timber factory in southern Vietnam on Wednesday, local reports said.

The incident occurred around 8:00 am at the Binh Minh Wood Production Company in Dong Nai province, with Vietnamese media reporting it was caused by a malfunctioning boiler.

“Arriving the site, I saw a horrifying scene: debris scattered everywhere and several bodies lying in the yard,” according to a witness quoted by news site VNExpress.

Three killed, 12 injured in Afghanistan suicide bombing: police

State media photos of the site – where some 30 employees were working at the time – showed part of the building had collapsed, with the corrugated iron roofing flung to the ground.

The blast in Vinh Cuu district took place just a few minutes after workers finished maintenance on the boiler.

