BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from April 30, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45, HSD’s by Rs8.42 per litre
- Rana Sanaullah appointed PM Shehbaz’s adviser on political affairs
- FBR orders PTA, telcos to block over 500,000 mobile SIMs of non-filers
- SBA final tranche: SBP says it has received $1.1bn from IMF
- Finance ministry sees headline inflation decelerating further to 18.5-19.5% in April
- Uber app closes Pakistan chapter, ceases operations in Lahore
