AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,465 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.76%)
BR30 24,199 Decreased By -203.3 (-0.83%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-01

Key states, including Pakistan: Wheat imports expected to rise: World Bank

Tahir Amin Published 01 May, 2024 04:14am

ISLAMABAD: Wheat imports are expected to rise for key importing countries including Pakistan, says the World Bank.

The bank in its latest, “Food Security Update”, stated that Pakistan’s imports have accelerated, partly due to the government’s decision to allow duty-free imports through the private sector.

While global wheat production for 2023-24 is slightly up by 0.7 MMT to 787.4 MMT, it remains the second highest on record. The increase is primarily driven by higher production in the European Union (EU), Moldova, and Pakistan, offsetting a smaller crop in Tunisia. Notably, EU production sees a boost of 0.5 MMT, while Pakistan’s production is revised higher based on government statistics. Conversely, Tunisia’s production is lowered by 0.4 MMT due to updated government statistics indicating reduced yield and harvested area. Wheat imports are expected to rise for key importing countries including Algeria, Pakistan, the EU, and Indonesia, outweighing reductions in Saudi Arabia and Yemen. Algeria’s imports are forecasted to reach a record 9.0 MMT, largely due to robust Durum imports from Mexico.

Pakistan’s imports have accelerated, partly due to the government’s decision to allow duty-free imports through the private sector. EU imports are up to 13.5 million due to strong imports from Ukraine, while Indonesia’s imports are forecasted to reach a record 12.0 MMT.

The nature of food security challenges is specific to countries in the region. In the Philippines, the US Department of Agriculture forecasts a 14 percent increase in rice imports for 2024, reaching 4.1 million tonnes, because of an estimated decrease in local production, of 12.3 million tons. In 2023, 82 percent of the Philippines’ rice imports came from Vietnam, with the rest from India, Myanmar, Pakistan, and Thailand.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

World Bank US Department of Agriculture wheat imports global wheat production

Comments

200 characters

Key states, including Pakistan: Wheat imports expected to rise: World Bank

Bringing developers, builders into tax net: FBR fails to achieve desired results

Pakistan receives $1.1bn from IMF

9MFY24: Fiscal deficit recorded at Rs3.902trn

Petrol price slashed by Rs5.45, diesel’s by Rs8.42

High-level US delegation discusses various issues

China says Hamas, Fatah met for talks in Beijing

Activists occupy Columbia building as protests flare

FBR issues list to PTA: SIMs of 506,671 IT non-filers to be blocked

Lunar mission to be launched from China on Friday

‘BCA’ on the cards to battle against smuggling

Read more stories