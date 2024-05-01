Profit, dividend: Jul-Mar repatriation jumps 256pc to $830.5m YoY

KARACHI: The repatriation of profit and dividend by foreign investors rose significantly by 256 percent during the first nine months of this fiscal year (FY24).

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), foreign investors repatriated some $830.5 million in July-March of FY24 on account of profit and dividend compared to $233 million in the same period of last fiscal year (FY23), showing an increase of $597 million.

Analysts said since the State Bank of Pakistan has eased restrictions on outflow of foreign exchange, repatriation of profit and dividend by foreign companies is witnessing an upward trend. This also reflects that earnings of foreign investors have risen due to revival of economic activities in the country.

