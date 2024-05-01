AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
SFA District Food Testing Lab opened at NED

Recorder Report Published 01 May, 2024 04:14am

KARACHI: Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain has inaugurated SFA District Food Testing Laboratory at NED University of Engineering and Technology aiming to facilitate real-time testing and experiments for students under senior faculty supervision.

This initiative marked by a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between SFA and NED University of Engineering and Technology. DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain and Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Tufail signed on MoU.

On this occasion DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain told that successful model had been established at Karachi University. The replication of this model across Sindh's eight universities, where food science departments exist, ensures students access fully functional, modern labs for research and testing, benefitting both their academic and professional growth.

He said that the purpose of establishing such labs is to create a long-term framework of collaboration, cooperation and development of a strong linkage between SFA and Food Sciences and Technology Departments of public and private sector universities.

