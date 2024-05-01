AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
Imran handpicked Marwat for PAC chairmanship: Gohar

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 01 May, 2024 04:14am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Tuesday announced that party founding chairman Imran Khan has finalised Sher Afzal Marwat’s name for the chairmanship of top parliamentary watchdog – Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Speaking at a presser after meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, he said that “all disputes are over now as Imran Khan has handpicked Marwat for PAC chairmanship”.

Last week, PTI Secretary General and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan said that Marwat should be the chairman of PAC as he was named by the party’s founder.

Earlier, names of Hamid Khan and Hamid Raza of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) made headlines in the media for the PAC top slot, while some senior PTI leaders including Latif Khosa had said that Hamid Khan is going to be the PAC chairman.

To a question about holding talks with the military leadership as well as the ruling coalition government, the PTI chairman plainly stated that “neither we have backdoor contacts nor in talks with anyone.”

Some days back, senior PTI leader Shibli Faraz who is also the opposition leader in the Senate had said that Imran Khan has green lit senior party leaders to hold talks with the military and the government.

The incarcerated party founding chairman, Imran Khan, had also told reporters at Adiala Jail that he had authorised Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, and Omar Ayub to hold talks with the government.

Talking to journalists, the PTI leader further alleged that the PTI lawmakers were not given a chance to speak in parliament.

The PTI chairman was of the view that his party is being politically victimised by the incumbent regime, adding cases were registered against the PTI leadership and workers, despite holding peaceful protests.

Responding to a question, Gohar said Imran’s release is the top-most priority of the party and he would be released from Adiala Jail in May and will be among the people.

