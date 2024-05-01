AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,465 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.76%)
BR30 24,199 Decreased By -203.3 (-0.83%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-01

IceWarp to set up a data centre in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 01 May, 2024 04:14am

KARACHI: IceWarp, a Czech Republic based IT company, has announced plans to launch its full-fledged operation in Pakistan, including a handsome investment in the country to establish a data centre.

Established in 1998, the software company is operating in more than 100 countries with its specialised and highly cost-effective services such as hosted email, TeamChat, ChatGPT integration, online conferences, etc.

Addressing a press conference at a local hotel on Tuesday, Global Chief Sales Officer IceWarp Jan Urbik said that Pakistan is a highly potential country with digital transformation taking place from public sector entities to private businesses.

“We at IceWarp will support Pakistan in its mission to adopt digitalisation through affordable solutions”, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan investments digitalisation IceWarp Czech Republic based IT company data centre

Comments

200 characters

IceWarp to set up a data centre in Pakistan

Bringing developers, builders into tax net: FBR fails to achieve desired results

Pakistan receives $1.1bn from IMF

9MFY24: Fiscal deficit recorded at Rs3.902trn

Petrol price slashed by Rs5.45, diesel’s by Rs8.42

High-level US delegation discusses various issues

China says Hamas, Fatah met for talks in Beijing

Activists occupy Columbia building as protests flare

FBR issues list to PTA: SIMs of 506,671 IT non-filers to be blocked

Lunar mission to be launched from China on Friday

‘BCA’ on the cards to battle against smuggling

Read more stories