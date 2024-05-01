IceWarp to set up a data centre in Pakistan

KARACHI: IceWarp, a Czech Republic based IT company, has announced plans to launch its full-fledged operation in Pakistan, including a handsome investment in the country to establish a data centre.

Established in 1998, the software company is operating in more than 100 countries with its specialised and highly cost-effective services such as hosted email, TeamChat, ChatGPT integration, online conferences, etc.

Addressing a press conference at a local hotel on Tuesday, Global Chief Sales Officer IceWarp Jan Urbik said that Pakistan is a highly potential country with digital transformation taking place from public sector entities to private businesses.

“We at IceWarp will support Pakistan in its mission to adopt digitalisation through affordable solutions”, he added.

