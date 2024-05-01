China stocks end mixed

SINGAPORE: China stocks were mixed in with the blue-chip index down 0.20%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.12%.

The Hang Seng was on course for a 7.5% rise in April, its strongest monthly performance since January 2023.

The Hang Seng index was up 16.12 points or 0.09% at 17,763.03. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.14% to 6,273.75.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.9%, while the IT sector dipped 0.54%, the financial sector ended 0.36% higher and the property sector dipped 0.03%.Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares logged their third straight month of gains on strong quarterly earnings by behemoths, even as the benchmarks reversed early gains to settle lower during the session.

Blue-chip indexes Nifty 50 settled 0.2% lower to 22,604.85 points and the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.3% to end at 74,482.78. However, the benchmarks logged 1.2% and 1.1% gains each during the month as behemoth companies, including Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Wipro reported strong results.

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee ended mildly higher on Tuesday after recovering from a decline in the earlier half of the session, aided by dollar sales from foreign and state-run banks, traders said.

The rupee closed at 83.4250 against the US dollar, mildly stronger from its close of 83.47 in the previous session. The local unit was little changed month-on-month. Earlier in the day, the rupee had declined to a low of 83.5250, just shy of its lifetime low of 83.5750, but eventually pared its losses.

Dollar sales by local IT companies in the latter half of the session also aided the rupee, a f

oreign exchange salesperson at a private bank said. The dollar index was at 105.76, while most Asian currencies were range-bound.

The Japanese yen declined 0.4% to 156.95, but was well above its 34-year low hit on Monday. Suspected yen-buying intervention by the country’s authorities helped the currency recover.