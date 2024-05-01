AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,465 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.76%)
BR30 24,199 Decreased By -203.3 (-0.83%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-01

China stocks end mixed

Reuters Published 01 May, 2024 04:14am

SINGAPORE: China stocks were mixed in with the blue-chip index down 0.20%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.12%.

The Hang Seng was on course for a 7.5% rise in April, its strongest monthly performance since January 2023.

The Hang Seng index was up 16.12 points or 0.09% at 17,763.03. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.14% to 6,273.75.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose more than 7% in April, booking the biggest monthly gain since January 2023, while both the Shanghai Composite Index and blue-chip CSI 300 index recorded their third monthly rises.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.9%, while the IT sector dipped 0.54%, the financial sector ended 0.36% higher and the property sector dipped 0.03%.Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares logged their third straight month of gains on strong quarterly earnings by behemoths, even as the benchmarks reversed early gains to settle lower during the session.

Blue-chip indexes Nifty 50 settled 0.2% lower to 22,604.85 points and the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.3% to end at 74,482.78. However, the benchmarks logged 1.2% and 1.1% gains each during the month as behemoth companies, including Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Wipro reported strong results.

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee ended mildly higher on Tuesday after recovering from a decline in the earlier half of the session, aided by dollar sales from foreign and state-run banks, traders said.

The rupee closed at 83.4250 against the US dollar, mildly stronger from its close of 83.47 in the previous session. The local unit was little changed month-on-month. Earlier in the day, the rupee had declined to a low of 83.5250, just shy of its lifetime low of 83.5750, but eventually pared its losses.

Dollar sales by local IT companies in the latter half of the session also aided the rupee, a f

oreign exchange salesperson at a private bank said. The dollar index was at 105.76, while most Asian currencies were range-bound.

The Japanese yen declined 0.4% to 156.95, but was well above its 34-year low hit on Monday. Suspected yen-buying intervention by the country’s authorities helped the currency recover.

China stocks Hang Seng

Comments

200 characters

China stocks end mixed

Bringing developers, builders into tax net: FBR fails to achieve desired results

Pakistan receives $1.1bn from IMF

9MFY24: Fiscal deficit recorded at Rs3.902trn

Petrol price slashed by Rs5.45, diesel’s by Rs8.42

High-level US delegation discusses various issues

China says Hamas, Fatah met for talks in Beijing

Activists occupy Columbia building as protests flare

FBR issues list to PTA: SIMs of 506,671 IT non-filers to be blocked

Lunar mission to be launched from China on Friday

‘BCA’ on the cards to battle against smuggling

Read more stories