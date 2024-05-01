Argentina grains ports hit by strikes for second day

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina grains ports were being impacted by strike action against government reforms for a second day on Tuesday, industry officials told Reuters, hitting shipments of soy, corn and wheat from one of the world’s top grains exporting countries. “The strikes are affecting the ports of Rosario.

They are affected by the strike measures taken by SOEA and the oilseed federation,” Guillermo Wade, manager of the Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities, told Reuters.

Gustavo Idígoras, head of the CIARA-CEC chamber of grain exporters and processors, told Reuters that “there are no operations in the ports”.