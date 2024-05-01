AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,465 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.76%)
BR30 24,199 Decreased By -203.3 (-0.83%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-01

Net profitability of FFC stands at Rs10.5bn in Q1

Press Release Published 01 May, 2024 04:14am

RAWALPINDI: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) has announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 in its Board of Directors’ meeting held on April 29.

Sona Urea production by the Company stood at 654,000 tonnes, whereas, sales were recorded at 661,000 tonnes 5% higher than 2023. The Company also marketed 94,000 tonnes urea imported by the government for steady supply of urea to the farmers. Aggregate urea sales of the Company thus stood at 755,000 tonnes compared to 631,000 tonnes of same period last year.

Higher sales volume besides increase in selling prices due to significant escalation in gas prices towards close of last year resulted in higher sales revenue of Rs 58.4 billion compared to Rs 36.4 billion same period last year.

High cost of imported urea, inflation and higher gas prices caused the cost of sales to increase by 88% to Rs 41.1 billion. Distribution cost also surged by 70% to Rs 5.2 billion mainly due to the implementation of Axle Weight Regulation and impact of inflation. The increase in super tax levy by Finance Act 2023 led to higher effective tax rate of 42% compared to 35% same period last year.

The highlight of the performance is record return on investments and dividend income aggregating to Rs 10.3 billion. As a result, net profitability of FFC stood at Rs 10.5 billion with earnings per share of Rs 8.27 compared to Rs 6.08 per share same period last year. Profitability in dollar terms at USD 38 million, however, remained static at the level of 2021.

The Board of Directors of FFC has announced first interim dividend of Rs 5.5 per share, for the first quarter of 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FFC Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited Sona urea production

Comments

200 characters

Net profitability of FFC stands at Rs10.5bn in Q1

Bringing developers, builders into tax net: FBR fails to achieve desired results

Pakistan receives $1.1bn from IMF

9MFY24: Fiscal deficit recorded at Rs3.902trn

Petrol price slashed by Rs5.45, diesel’s by Rs8.42

High-level US delegation discusses various issues

China says Hamas, Fatah met for talks in Beijing

Activists occupy Columbia building as protests flare

FBR issues list to PTA: SIMs of 506,671 IT non-filers to be blocked

Lunar mission to be launched from China on Friday

‘BCA’ on the cards to battle against smuggling

Read more stories