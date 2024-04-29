Brecorder Logo
Algeria tenders for 160,000 T corn and 70,000 T soymeal

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2024

HAMBURG: Algerian state agency ONAB has issued international tenders to purchase up to 160,000 metric tons of animal feed corn and 70,000 tons of soymeal, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submissions of price offers is Tuesday April 30, they said.

The corn is sought from Argentina or Brazil only in up to four consignments each of 30,000 to 40,000 tons.

The soymeal can be sourced from optional origins and is sought in two consignments of between 25,000 and 35,000 tons.

South Korea’s KFA tenders for up to 69,000 T corn, traders say

Both the corn and soymeal were sought for shipment in May.

In its previous tender reported on April 25, ONAB is believed to have bought at least 30,000 tons of corn and at least 30,000 tons of soymeal, both to be sourced from optional origins.

