Apr 29, 2024
Army completes preservation of Capt Kernal Sher Khan mausoleum

Published April 29, 2024 Updated April 29, 2024 04:56am

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Army announced the completion of the preservation efforts at the mausoleum of Captain Kernal Sher Khan Shaheed (Nishan Haider) in Swabi. Responding to the heartfelt request of the martyr’s family and the local community, the Pakistan Army undertook the preservation and adornment, completing the project within a commendable timeframe of four months.

The mausoleum now stands as a testament to the sacrifice and valor of Captain Kernal Sher Khan, adorned with commemorative photographs and items that illuminate the life and legacy of the revered martyr.

In a dignified ceremony marking the completion of the reconstruction and decoration, Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat inaugurated the Mausoleum, paying homage to the martyrs by laying flowers and reciting Fatiha.

During the ceremony, Corps Commander Peshawar had the honor of meeting with the family of Captain Kernal Sher Khan Shaheed, expressing profound respect and gratitude for the martyr’s service to the nation.

The family of Captain Kernal Sher Khan Shaheed, along with the local community, extended heartfelt appreciation to the Pakistan Army for their unwavering dedication in preserving the memory of the beloved hero.

