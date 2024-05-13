May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Deputy PM Dar arrives in Beijing for strategic dialogue

  • Will co-chair Fifth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue
BR Web Desk Published May 13, 2024

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived on Monday in Beijing to co-chair the 5th Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.

This visit is the first official visit to China by Dar after he took office.

The minister was received by Ambassador Wang Fu Kang and Pakistan’s envoy to China Dr Khalil Hashmi.

During his visit, Dar will co-chair the Fifth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Foreign Minister and Director of the General Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi.

“The two sides will comprehensively review Pakistan-China bilateral relations including economic and trade cooperation; high-level exchanges and visits; up-gradation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and future connectivity initiatives,” the Foreign Office had earlier stated.

It further stated that the sides will also exchange views on the unfolding regional geopolitical landscape and bilateral cooperation at the multilateral fora.

The FM will also hold meetings with Chinese leaders and senior officials as well as with prominent business enterprises.

Meanwhile, commenting on the current relations with Pakistan and China’s expectation for the visit, a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson said that China would like to work with Pakistan to take this visit as an opportunity to deliver on the important common understandings between the leaders.

The neighbor also would like to carry forward the traditional friendship, step up strategic communication and coordination, deepen practical cooperation in various areas, upgrade the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, deepen the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, and accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

China Pakistan Ishaq Dar

Comments

200 characters
Maqbool May 13, 2024 02:12pm
Dar deputy PM , not invited to SIFC meeting ??
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
test May 13, 2024 02:24pm
Pakistan should give naval bases, air bases, drone bases and military bases to China and also start mega railway project worth 58 billion usd from Kashgar to Gwadar project to increase industry trade.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Deputy PM Dar arrives in Beijing for strategic dialogue

Pakistan, IMF mission begin discussions on further engagement

KSE-100 closes nearly 1% higher amid rate cut hopes, settles at record high of 73,799

Rupee registers marginal fall against US dollar

Wheat crisis: PM suspends PASSCO higher-ups

India, Iran sign 10-year agreement to develop port project

Pakistan, US pledge to continue counter-terrorism cooperation

PM Shehbaz resigns as PML-N president, makes way for brother Nawaz

ECP suspends lawmakers elected on reserved seats denied to SIC

Service Long March Tyres commits investment of around $108mn to double capacity in Pakistan

Read more stories