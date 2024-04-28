PM in Riyadh to attend WEF moot

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy being held from 28-29 April 2024. The invitation has been extended by Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Professor Klaus Schwab, the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Foreign Office said. Prime Minister is accompanied by a high level delegation including Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The Prime Minister and the Ministers will participate in WEF discussions on issues related to trade and investment measures, new investment frameworks, restructuring of supply chains, sustainable growth, and the energy landscape.

The high level participation in the Forum will afford an important opportunity to present Pakistan’s priorities specifically in global health architecture, inclusive growth, revitalizing regional collaboration and the need for striking a balance between promoting growth and energy consumption. On the margins of the main event, the Prime Minister and his delegation will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, including the Saudi leadership, heads of international organizations, and other prominent figures participating in the event.

