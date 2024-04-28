AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein hospitalized

AFP Published 28 Apr, 2024 11:05am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was hospitalized on Saturday upon his return to New York after the city’s highest court overturned his 2020 conviction on sex crime charges.

The 4-3 decision was a shock reversal of one of the defining cases of the MeToo movement, but Weinstein will remain jailed on a separate 16-year rape sentence handed down in California.

“The NYC Department of Corrections determined that Mr Weinstein needed immediate medical attention,” his lawyer Arthur L Aidala told AFP in a statement.

“A myriad of tests are being performed on Harvey and he is being kept for observation.”

Police told US media that Weinstein had been taken to New York’s Bellevue Hospital.

On Thursday, the city’s Court of Appeals found the trial judge erred in admitting the testimony of additional women who were allegedly abused by Weinstein but who were not named in the charges brought against him, and ordered a new trial.

Why Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction was overturned and what happens next

Bombshell allegations broke against the Oscar-winning producer in 2017, launching the MeToo movement that paved the way for women to fight back against sexual violence in the workplace.

Weinstein, 72, was convicted in a New York court in 2020 of the rape and sexual assault of ex-actress Jessica Mann in 2013, and of forcibly performing oral sex on former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006.

He was later sentenced to 23 years in prison.

