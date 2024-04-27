AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Governor wants to make Sindh an IT province

Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Tessori said that Sir Syed University is an ideological academic institute that serves as an institution of inspiration playing a vital role and contributing towards national development and also providing a capable workforce internationally.

University also acts as a catalytic agent for social change and the progress of society, he said addressing the convocation Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) 27th Convocation

Sir Syed University awarded 1,117 Bachelor's, 60 Master's, and 1 PhD degree. Position holders were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals for securing the highest marks in the respective disciplines.

Tessori said that we are going to give non-refundable loans of Rs0.1 million to Rs10 million to the youth who come up with new ideas or unique business plans. At Governor House, around 50,000 students are getting free information technology education in different trades and after completing a one-year diploma in IT, they will be able to earn Rs1.5 million to Rs2 million per month.

It will open new vistas of business and employment opportunities. We have decided to make Sindh to be recognized as IT Province.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar said that even in the period of recession, a large number of students preferred to enrol in Sir Syed University, which is itself proof of the remarkable performance of our university. He said that digital technology has become a necessity for us in the 21st century and the growth of digital technology has a profound impact on human society.

In pursuit of the contemporary demand, Sir Syed University has launched two new programs Data Science and Cyber Security Network. A new degree based on Business and IT subjects including Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing will also be introduced. Being aware of the present challenges, we are going to inaugurate the Cyber Security Centre of Excellence at Sir Syed University very soon.

Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof Dr Vali Uddin, said that Sir Syed University has now grown to 16 academic departments offering undergraduate, postgraduate, MS, and PhD programs with more than 7,000 students and around 350 faculty members, including 64 holding PhDs.

The Department of Applied Computing & Emerging Sciences has been formed under which various programs relevant to new emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, etc. will be launched.

He said that the University awarded merit-based scholarships worth approximately Rs35 million to 1,318 deserving students. In order to enhance academic excellence and diversify research efforts by exchanging knowledge and skills, the University has signed 102 MOUs to date.

The University also signed MoUs with Kyungdong University, South Korea, Pokhara University, Nepal, and the University of Malaga, Spain.

