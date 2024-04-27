AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Netherlands will consider resuming support to Palestinian UNRWA agency

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2024 12:52am

AMSTERDAM: The Dutch government on Friday said it would consider resuming funding for the UN agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) in Gaza if the agency implements recommendations to strengthen its neutrality.

The decision follows an investigation by the former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna released on Monday into whether some UNRWA employees were involved in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

The Colonna-led review of the agency’s neutrality concluded Israel had yet to back up its accusations that hundreds of UNRWA staff were operatives in Gaza terrorist groups.

Japan resumes funding to embattled Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA

The Dutch government said it had already given its yearly donation to UNRWA in January, before the accusations against the agency came to light. It was one of several European countries that paused funding for the agency after the allegations were levied.

It said it did not foresee any additional donations in the near future, but would consider UNRWA as a potential partner if requests for aid were made.

