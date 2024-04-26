AIRLINK 80.55 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.44%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
DFML 34.79 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (4.82%)
DGKC 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
FCCL 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.69%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HBL 118.45 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.44%)
HUBC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.12%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
OGDC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
PIAA 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.34%)
PIBTL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
PPL 113.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
PRL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PTC 14.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.23%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TELE 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 71.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.25%)
UNITY 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.14%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
BR100 7,590 Increased By 64.4 (0.86%)
BR30 24,769 Increased By 119.8 (0.49%)
KSE100 72,446 Increased By 474.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 23,926 Increased By 177.4 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Europe markets open higher; London hits new record

AFP Published 26 Apr, 2024 12:40pm

LONDON: Europe’s stock markets opened higher Friday, with London reaching a record high for the fourth session running as traders tracked BHP’s vast takeover bid for Anglo American.

London’s FTSE 100 index jumped 0.7 percent to a new record of 8,136.52 points, although Anglo American shares dipped after it rejected BHP’s $38.8-billion bid as too low.

The BHP offer had caused Anglo stock to surge 16 percent on Thursday.

European stock markets mixed at open

In the eurozone on Friday, the Paris CAC 40 index won 0.4 percent to 8,050.53 points and Frankfurt’s DAX added 0.6 percent to 18,024.10.

Europe's stock markets

Comments

200 characters

Europe markets open higher; London hits new record

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

Prices of petrol, diesel likely to be slashed

‘Case study of 2022 floods’: ADB warns of big climate disasters

PBC floats 5-year ‘exports charter and imports substitution plan’

India begins voting in second phase of giant election as Modi vs Gandhi campaign heats up

Oil prices on track to snap two-week losing streak

Operations: KAPCO reluctant to opt for CTBCM

Govt has given two airbases to US, claims Omar

Annual rental value property: Sindh govt given three months to legislate on levy of tax

Tax law amendment bill to prove another piece of ineffective legislation?

Read more stories