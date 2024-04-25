European stock markets mixed at open

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets opened mixed Thursday, with London reaching a record high for a third session running, while eurozone indices fell.

London’s FTSE 100 index jumped 0.7 percent to a new record of 8,098.14 points, pulled higher by Anglo American whose shares jumped 12.9 percent on news of a takeover bid from mining peer BHP.

European shares flat, with focus on mixed bag of earnings

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index dropped 0.2 percent to 8,076.51 points and Frankfurt’s DAX lost 0.4 percent to 18,009.21