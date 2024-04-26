AIRLINK 80.57 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.46%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
DFML 35.05 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (5.6%)
DGKC 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FFBL 31.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.67%)
FFL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HBL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
HUBC 134.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
KOSM 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
MLCF 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 136.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
PIAA 27.06 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.14%)
PRL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
PTC 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
SEARL 57.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.23%)
SNGP 67.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.73%)
SSGC 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TELE 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
TRG 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
UNITY 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.1%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 7,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.34%)
BR30 24,666 Increased By 16 (0.06%)
KSE100 72,094 Increased By 122.8 (0.17%)
KSE30 23,811 Increased By 61.8 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Chinese, French militaries set up dialogue mechanism for cooperation

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2024 10:18am

BEIJING: The Chinese and French militaries have established an inter-theatre dialogue mechanism for cooperation, China’s defence ministry said on Friday.

Putin says plans to visit China in May

The move will help further deepen mutual trust and cooperation between the two militaries and jointly safeguard regional security and stability, the commander of China’s Southern Theater Command Wang Xiubin said after talks with France’s joint commander of the Asia-Pacific zone and armed forces in French Polynesia.

China China’s defence ministry Wang Xiubin Chinese and French militaries Asia Pacific zone

Comments

200 characters

Chinese, French militaries set up dialogue mechanism for cooperation

‘Case study of 2022 floods’: ADB warns of big climate disasters

PBC floats 5-year ‘exports charter and imports substitution plan’

Summaries: CCI questions ‘competence’ of provincial govts, ministries

Meeting held with US under TIFA

RDA inflows rise to $7.660bn

Operations: KAPCO reluctant to opt for CTBCM

NA panels: Govt, opposition agree on ‘power-sharing’ formula

Annual rental value property: Sindh govt given three months to legislate on levy of tax

Govt has given two airbases to US, claims Omar

Tax law amendment bill to prove another piece of ineffective legislation?

Read more stories