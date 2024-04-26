Chinese, French militaries set up dialogue mechanism for cooperation

BEIJING: The Chinese and French militaries have established an inter-theatre dialogue mechanism for cooperation, China’s defence ministry said on Friday.

Putin says plans to visit China in May

The move will help further deepen mutual trust and cooperation between the two militaries and jointly safeguard regional security and stability, the commander of China’s Southern Theater Command Wang Xiubin said after talks with France’s joint commander of the Asia-Pacific zone and armed forces in French Polynesia.