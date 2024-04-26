AIRLINK 80.61 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.51%)
Palm oil rebounds to track stronger rivals; eyes weekly loss

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2024 10:05am

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Friday after declining for two sessions, tracking gains in rivals soyoil and crude oil, but the market is poised for a weekly loss.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 21 ringgit, or 0.54% to 3,895 ringgit ($815.71) a metric ton as of 0245 GMT.

It fell 0.62% during overnight trade. The contract is down about 0.8% for the week.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.29%, while its palm oil contract shed 0.41%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.48%.

  • Soyoil rose as dry and hot weather throughout the season in northern Argentina may lead the Buenos Aires grains exchange to reduce its estimate for the country’s 2023/24 soybean crop.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.04% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

  • Oil prices rose as players took stock of the US Treasury secretary’s comments that the country’s economy is likely in a stronger position than indicated by weak first-quarter data, coupled with supply concerns as conflict continues in the Middle East.

  • Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • Palm oil may slide into a range of 3,760 ringgit to 3,787 ringgit per ton, driven by a wave (5), said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

