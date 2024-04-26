WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 25, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 24-Apr-24 23-Apr-24 22-Apr-24 19-Apr-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104844 0.10498 0.105024 0.104997 Euro 0.811794 0.812003 0.808834 0.809898 Japanese yen 0.004907 0.0049152 0.0049163 0.0049156 U.K. pound 0.945004 0.939616 0.937667 0.945413 U.S. dollar 0.75968 0.76073 0.760754 0.760253 Algerian dinar 0.005652 0.0056608 0.0056568 0.0056529 Australian dollar 0.495235 0.491051 0.489469 0.486334 Botswana pula 0.054925 0.0547726 0.0549264 0.0547382 Brazilian real 0.147265 0.147371 0.146195 0.145467 Brunei dollar 0.558753 0.558826 0.558844 0.557616 Canadian dollar 0.554147 0.556374 0.554688 0.552992 Chilean peso 0.000799 0.0007976 0.0007955 0.000785 Czech koruna 0.032168 0.0321363 0.0320169 0.0320687 Danish krone 0.108855 0.108837 0.1084 0.108533 Indian rupee 0.00912 0.009124 0.0091205 0.0091025 Israeli New Shekel 0.202096 0.200966 Korean won 0.000551 0.000551 0.0005493 0.0005526 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4685 2.4707 2.47078 Malaysian ringgit 0.159079 0.159182 0.15902 0.158999 Mauritian rupee 0.016264 0.0162751 0.0162283 Mexican peso 0.0444 0.0447501 0.0444254 0.0441699 New Zealand dollar 0.45144 0.450276 0.450785 0.446002 Norwegian krone 0.069189 0.0692183 0.069022 0.0688398 Omani rial 1.97576 1.97849 1.97855 Peruvian sol 0.204545 0.205937 0.206446 0.205863 Philippine peso 0.013224 0.0132269 0.0132218 0.0133156 Polish zloty 0.187961 0.187326 0.187655 0.186849 Qatari riyal 0.208703 0.208992 0.208998 Russian ruble 0.008212 0.0081543 0.0081581 0.0081362 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202581 0.202861 0.202868 Singapore dollar 0.558753 0.558826 0.558844 0.557616 South African rand 0.039719 0.039623 0.0398538 0.0395004 Swedish krona 0.069847 0.0699822 0.069718 0.0694356 Swiss franc 0.831251 0.834225 0.834526 0.836776 Thai baht 0.020581 0.0205464 0.0205676 0.0206204 Trinidadian dollar 0.112322 0.112457 0.1128 0.112683 U.A.E. dirham 0.206856 0.207142 0.207149 Uruguayan peso 0.019813 0.0198386 0.0197438 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

