WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
April 25, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 24-Apr-24 23-Apr-24 22-Apr-24 19-Apr-24
Chinese yuan 0.104844 0.10498 0.105024 0.104997
Euro 0.811794 0.812003 0.808834 0.809898
Japanese yen 0.004907 0.0049152 0.0049163 0.0049156
U.K. pound 0.945004 0.939616 0.937667 0.945413
U.S. dollar 0.75968 0.76073 0.760754 0.760253
Algerian dinar 0.005652 0.0056608 0.0056568 0.0056529
Australian dollar 0.495235 0.491051 0.489469 0.486334
Botswana pula 0.054925 0.0547726 0.0549264 0.0547382
Brazilian real 0.147265 0.147371 0.146195 0.145467
Brunei dollar 0.558753 0.558826 0.558844 0.557616
Canadian dollar 0.554147 0.556374 0.554688 0.552992
Chilean peso 0.000799 0.0007976 0.0007955 0.000785
Czech koruna 0.032168 0.0321363 0.0320169 0.0320687
Danish krone 0.108855 0.108837 0.1084 0.108533
Indian rupee 0.00912 0.009124 0.0091205 0.0091025
Israeli New Shekel 0.202096 0.200966
Korean won 0.000551 0.000551 0.0005493 0.0005526
Kuwaiti dinar 2.4685 2.4707 2.47078
Malaysian ringgit 0.159079 0.159182 0.15902 0.158999
Mauritian rupee 0.016264 0.0162751 0.0162283
Mexican peso 0.0444 0.0447501 0.0444254 0.0441699
New Zealand dollar 0.45144 0.450276 0.450785 0.446002
Norwegian krone 0.069189 0.0692183 0.069022 0.0688398
Omani rial 1.97576 1.97849 1.97855
Peruvian sol 0.204545 0.205937 0.206446 0.205863
Philippine peso 0.013224 0.0132269 0.0132218 0.0133156
Polish zloty 0.187961 0.187326 0.187655 0.186849
Qatari riyal 0.208703 0.208992 0.208998
Russian ruble 0.008212 0.0081543 0.0081581 0.0081362
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202581 0.202861 0.202868
Singapore dollar 0.558753 0.558826 0.558844 0.557616
South African rand 0.039719 0.039623 0.0398538 0.0395004
Swedish krona 0.069847 0.0699822 0.069718 0.0694356
Swiss franc 0.831251 0.834225 0.834526 0.836776
Thai baht 0.020581 0.0205464 0.0205676 0.0206204
Trinidadian dollar 0.112322 0.112457 0.1128 0.112683
U.A.E. dirham 0.206856 0.207142 0.207149
Uruguayan peso 0.019813 0.0198386 0.0197438
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
