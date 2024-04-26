AIRLINK 79.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.3%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.09%)
FCCL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFBL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.79%)
FFL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.62%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 117.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.48%)
HUBC 134.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.89%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (11.99%)
KOSM 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 37.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.18%)
OGDC 136.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.37%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
PIAA 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PPL 113.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.76%)
PTC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
SEARL 57.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.24%)
SNGP 67.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.81%)
SSGC 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.37%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.94%)
UNITY 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
BR100 7,526 Increased By 32.9 (0.44%)
BR30 24,650 Increased By 91.4 (0.37%)
KSE100 71,971 Decreased By -80.5 (-0.11%)
KSE30 23,749 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-26

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 26 Apr, 2024 04:15am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
April 25, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        24-Apr-24      23-Apr-24      22-Apr-24      19-Apr-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104844        0.10498       0.105024       0.104997
Euro                             0.811794       0.812003       0.808834       0.809898
Japanese yen                     0.004907      0.0049152      0.0049163      0.0049156
U.K. pound                       0.945004       0.939616       0.937667       0.945413
U.S. dollar                       0.75968        0.76073       0.760754       0.760253
Algerian dinar                   0.005652      0.0056608      0.0056568      0.0056529
Australian dollar                0.495235       0.491051       0.489469       0.486334
Botswana pula                    0.054925      0.0547726      0.0549264      0.0547382
Brazilian real                   0.147265       0.147371       0.146195       0.145467
Brunei dollar                    0.558753       0.558826       0.558844       0.557616
Canadian dollar                  0.554147       0.556374       0.554688       0.552992
Chilean peso                     0.000799      0.0007976      0.0007955       0.000785
Czech koruna                     0.032168      0.0321363      0.0320169      0.0320687
Danish krone                     0.108855       0.108837         0.1084       0.108533
Indian rupee                      0.00912       0.009124      0.0091205      0.0091025
Israeli New Shekel               0.202096                                     0.200966
Korean won                       0.000551       0.000551      0.0005493      0.0005526
Kuwaiti dinar                      2.4685         2.4707        2.47078
Malaysian ringgit                0.159079       0.159182        0.15902       0.158999
Mauritian rupee                  0.016264      0.0162751                     0.0162283
Mexican peso                       0.0444      0.0447501      0.0444254      0.0441699
New Zealand dollar                0.45144       0.450276       0.450785       0.446002
Norwegian krone                  0.069189      0.0692183       0.069022      0.0688398
Omani rial                        1.97576        1.97849        1.97855
Peruvian sol                     0.204545       0.205937       0.206446       0.205863
Philippine peso                  0.013224      0.0132269      0.0132218      0.0133156
Polish zloty                     0.187961       0.187326       0.187655       0.186849
Qatari riyal                     0.208703       0.208992       0.208998
Russian ruble                    0.008212      0.0081543      0.0081581      0.0081362
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.202581       0.202861       0.202868
Singapore dollar                 0.558753       0.558826       0.558844       0.557616
South African rand               0.039719       0.039623      0.0398538      0.0395004
Swedish krona                    0.069847      0.0699822       0.069718      0.0694356
Swiss franc                      0.831251       0.834225       0.834526       0.836776
Thai baht                        0.020581      0.0205464      0.0205676      0.0206204
Trinidadian dollar               0.112322       0.112457         0.1128       0.112683
U.A.E. dirham                    0.206856       0.207142       0.207149
Uruguayan peso                   0.019813      0.0198386                     0.0197438
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF SDR Currency values

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

‘Case study of 2022 floods’: ADB warns of big climate disasters

PBC floats 5-year ‘exports charter and imports substitution plan’

Summaries: CCI questions ‘competence’ of provincial govts, ministries

Meeting held with US under TIFA

RDA inflows rise to $7.660bn

Operations: KAPCO reluctant to opt for CTBCM

NA panels: Govt, opposition agree on ‘power-sharing’ formula

Annual rental value property: Sindh govt given three months to legislate on levy of tax

Govt has given two airbases to US, claims Omar

Tax law amendment bill to prove another piece of ineffective legislation?

Read more stories