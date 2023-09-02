Fall travel: 5 destinations worth considering

As summer ends and mundane routines set in, for those who missed out on the travel season, fall can be the escape they need from crowded places and still visit the in-demand sites.

For those looking to skip town for a short break, here are a few locations that are best visited when the weather cools down a bit — tour groups are also no longer a problem. Perhaps one can even catch picturesque fall foliage along the way too.

Here is a selection of a few cities that caught our attention.

Madrid, Spain

The historical architecture in downtown Madrid

This cosmopolitan capital city is filled with elegant boulevards, manicured parks and historical palaces. The city becomes perfect for exploring when the heated months of July and August have passed. Its proximity to the historic cities of Seville and Granada as well as its rich collection of European art, make it a popular stop to explore Southern Spain.

A roundtrip ticket from Karachi to Madrid currently ranges between Rs200,000 - Rs320,000 on an online ticketing platform for dates between September 10-14.

Cairo, Egypt

An aerial view of the city of Cairo, Egypt

Historic Cairo, Egypt’s sprawling capital with its ultra luxe cache of antiquities include royal mummies and gilded King Tutankhamun artifacts should be on every traveler’s list. Nearby, Giza is the site of the iconic pyramids and Great Sphinx, dating to the 26th century BC.

Egypt is best explored when there’s respite from the scorching heat, and the city also boasts plenty Muslim history dating back to its founding under the Fatimid dynasty in 969.

A roundtrip ticket from Karachi to Cairo is currently approximately Rs150,000 - Rs200,000 on an online ticketing platform for dates between September 10-14.

Hanoi, Vietnam

A view of Halong Bay, Vietnam

The capital of Vietnam is well-known for its historical architecture and Southeast Asian, Chinese and French influences, being a former colony. The chaotic Old Quarter is at the heart of the city and fun to explore. Also a must-see are the floating markets and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Halong Bay.

A roundtrip ticket from Karachi to Hanoi is coming to approximately Rs250,000 - Rs350,000 on an online ticketing platform for dates between September 10-14.

Beirut, Lebanon

An aerial view of Beirut, Lebanon

This historic city known for its vibrant nightlife and stunning vistas is popular all year round, but especially in the cooler months. Also formerly known as the ‘Paris of the Middle East’, the city boasts historic souks, seafront promenades, French-colonial architecture, wineries and more.

A roundtrip ticket from Karachi to Beirut currently costs approximately Rs150,000 - Rs250,000 on an online ticketing platform for dates between September 10-14.

Berlin, Germany

An aerial view of Berlin, Germany

This storied historic city is home to the Berlin wall and so much more. Surrounded by several lakes, this city is home to plenty WWII memorials, museums and landmarks. It is also home to plenty contemporary art, home to hundreds of galleries and an extensive collection of works by Picasso, Matisse, Cézanne, and Giacometti, among others.

A roundtrip ticket from Karachi to Berlin currently costs approximately Rs180,000 - Rs280,000 on an online ticketing platform for dates between September 10-14.

