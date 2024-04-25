AIRLINK 80.21 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.32%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 77.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.44%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
FFBL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.79%)
FFL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.03%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUBC 134.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (9.59%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.51%)
OGDC 136.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.45%)
PAEL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIAA 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
PIBTL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.35%)
PRL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
PTC 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
SEARL 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.75%)
SNGP 67.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.22%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 72.60 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.64%)
UNITY 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.77%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
BR100 7,504 Increased By 10.8 (0.14%)
BR30 24,639 Increased By 80.6 (0.33%)
KSE100 72,055 Increased By 2.8 (0%)
KSE30 23,772 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks end lower after Meta results

AFP Published April 25, 2024 Updated April 25, 2024 12:47pm

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended lower on Thursday with investors spooked by Facebook parent Meta’s disappointing business outlook.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 2.16 percent, or 831.60 points, to end at 37,628.48, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.74 percent, or 47.20 points, to 2,663.53.

The dollar fetched 155.63 yen, against 155.31 yen in New York overnight.

In Tokyo, traders were focused on the yen after it fell to a 34-year low of 155.45 to the dollar, stoking speculation over a possible government intervention in forex markets to prop up the Japanese currency.

Meanwhile, Facebook owner Meta on Wednesday said profits soared last quarter, but worries about the cost of artificial intelligence saw its share price take a hit on Wall Street.

Nikkei closes above 38,000 points as tech shares soar

Meta shares were down nearly 17 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday, with investors concerned by signs that expenditure was creeping back up.

“Regarding US futures, the tech-rich Nasdaq dropped significantly… which led to the Nikkei opening with falls,” IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group trimmed 1.96 percent to 7,603 yen, Sony Group lost 0.62 percent to 12,760 yen.

Toyota plunged 3.34 percent to 3,497 yen after announcing figures that showed the auto titan missed its unit sales target for the 2023-24 financial year.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing also lost 3.57 percent to 41,540 yen.

Nikkei Nikkei share Nikkei index Japan's Nikkei index

Comments

200 characters

Tokyo stocks end lower after Meta results

Net metering power: Govt mulling bringing buyback rates down to Rs11/unit from Rs21

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Liquidation of certain appellate fora: Cabinet approves amendments to tax laws

Bullish momentum continues, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

The Organic Meat Company secures another $4mn export contract to UAE firm

Despite lower finance cost, National Refinery posts Rs2.87bn loss in 3QFY24

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Oil steady as US demand concerns balance Middle East conflict risks

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

Read more stories