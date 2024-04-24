PPL augments production

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has announced a substantial augmentation in its production output, with the addition of 17 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas and 530 barrels per day (bpd) of oil/condensate to its portfolio.

This achievement underscored PPL’s unwavering commitment to bolstering the nation’s energy security.

This additional indigenous hydrocarbon production, achieved through cost-effective measures, is poised to significantly narrow the energy demand and supply gap while saving valuable foreign exchange reserves for the nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024