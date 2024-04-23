China stocks down, dragged by cyclical shares; HK shares up

SHANGHAI: China stocks slipped on Tuesday, dragged by cyclical shares such as metals, while technology companies boosted Hong Kong shares.

Non-ferrous metals companies led the declines in China, sliding 3.4%, while coal-related stocks dropped 1.3%.

UBS strategists upgraded MSCI China equities to “overweight” as the index has a higher weight in consumption where they see early signs of improvement and was little affected by the weak property sector.

China’s main Shanghai stock market fell, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.41% at 3,032.13 points.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.56%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.57%, the consumer staples sector up 0.81%, the real estate index down 0.79% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.55%.

HK shares jump on policy support; China slips

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.85% to 5,939.12, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.64% at 16,782.71.

The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.27%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.31% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.78%?.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.91% while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.32%.

The yuan was quoted at 7.2447 per U.S. dollar, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 7.244.

The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite index were Wuhan Xingtu Xinke Electronics, jumping 20.04%, followed by roughly 10% gains in Jiangsu Yabang Dyestuff and Star Lake Bioscience Co Inc Zhaoqing Guangdong.

The largest percentage losses were Shanxi Lanhua Sci-Tech Venture, Wingtech Technology and Guangxi Huaxi Nonferrous Metal, each of which slid about 10%.