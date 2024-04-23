AIRLINK 74.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 28.72 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.91%)
DGKC 77.14 Increased By ▲ 5.14 (7.14%)
FCCL 21.49 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.91%)
FFBL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
FFL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
GGL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.77%)
HBL 114.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
HUBC 130.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.38%)
KOSM 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 39.78 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (7.28%)
OGDC 135.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.32%)
PAEL 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.15%)
PIAA 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
PIBTL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PPL 113.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.43%)
PRL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
PTC 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.72 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.68%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.39%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.43%)
UNITY 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 7,473 Increased By 17.9 (0.24%)
BR30 24,375 Increased By 125.1 (0.52%)
KSE100 71,737 Increased By 303.9 (0.43%)
KSE30 23,648 Increased By 81.8 (0.35%)
China stocks down, dragged by cyclical shares; HK shares up

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2024 10:35am

SHANGHAI: China stocks slipped on Tuesday, dragged by cyclical shares such as metals, while technology companies boosted Hong Kong shares.

Non-ferrous metals companies led the declines in China, sliding 3.4%, while coal-related stocks dropped 1.3%.

UBS strategists upgraded MSCI China equities to “overweight” as the index has a higher weight in consumption where they see early signs of improvement and was little affected by the weak property sector.

China’s main Shanghai stock market fell, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.41% at 3,032.13 points.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.56%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.57%, the consumer staples sector up 0.81%, the real estate index down 0.79% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.55%.

HK shares jump on policy support; China slips

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.85% to 5,939.12, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.64% at 16,782.71.

The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.27%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.31% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.78%?.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.91% while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.32%.

The yuan was quoted at 7.2447 per U.S. dollar, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 7.244.

The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite index were Wuhan Xingtu Xinke Electronics, jumping 20.04%, followed by roughly 10% gains in Jiangsu Yabang Dyestuff and Star Lake Bioscience Co Inc Zhaoqing Guangdong.

The largest percentage losses were Shanxi Lanhua Sci-Tech Venture, Wingtech Technology and Guangxi Huaxi Nonferrous Metal, each of which slid about 10%.

China shares China stocks

