Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two injured in Jerusalem car ramming attack: police

AFP Published April 22, 2024 Updated April 22, 2024 02:19pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

JERUSALEM: Two civilians were injured in a car ramming attack in Jerusalem on Monday morning, the Israeli police said, adding that they were searching for suspected assailants who fled on foot.

The incident occurred on Techelet Mordechai street in Jerusalem on a day when Israeli Jews marked the start of the Passover holidays.

“A short time ago, a report was received that two civilians had been run over on Techelet Mordechai Street in Jerusalem, resulting in minor injuries,” the police said in a statement.

Israel army says military intelligence chief resigns over October 7 Hamas attack

“Two terrorists fled the scene on foot and an improvised weapon… was found on their escape route,” it said, adding security forces were searching for the suspects.

Medics from the Magen David Adom emergency service said the two injured were aged 18 and 22.

Footage from security cameras posted on several Israeli news websites showed a white car ramming into a group of people at a street corner.

The car later hits another parked vehicle after which two men step out, with one of the assailants seen attempting to fire a gun.

Seconds later, the two are seen walking away from the site.

Several car ramming attacks have been reported since last year in a number of Israeli cities and in settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Jerusalem Israeli police car ramming attack

Comments

200 characters

Two injured in Jerusalem car ramming attack: police

Intra-day update: rupee moves up marginally against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 shows no signs of slowing, gains over 900 points

Aurangzeb tries to ease concerns of S&P, Fitch

IMF Executive board meetings scheduled till May 1: Pakistan not yet on the agenda

Details of security expenditure on 28 CPEC projects sought

Crisis-Resilient Social Protection programme: World Bank to approve $270m additional financing next month

Oil prices fall more than 1% as Iran-Israel tensions ease

By-elections: PML-N takes lead

Sans formal govt approval: CPPA-G expresses inability to supply power to RSEZ

Sustainable nitrogen management: Ministry decides to reach out to stakeholders

Read more stories