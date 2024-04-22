AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,394 Increased By 99.2 (1.36%)
BR30 24,121 Increased By 266.7 (1.12%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Australia shares end at 2-month low as Middle East crisis

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2024 04:39am

SYDNEY: Australian shares ended 1% lower on Friday, closing at a two-month low, as miners and financials led broad-based selling after reports of escalating tensions in the Middle East prompted investors to dial back on their risk appetite.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed at 7,567.3 points and recorded its lowest closing level since Feb. 14. The benchmark index lost nearly 3% this week, posting its biggest weekly decline since September 2023.

Multiple reports earlier in the day stated that Israel had attacked Iran, re-igniting fears of an escalation in the Middle East and spurring a sell-off in global markets.

Lacklustre Australia jobs data and persistently hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve officials have also weighed on investors’ rate-cut expectations over the past week.

Concerns over higher-for-longer interest rates, combined with geopolitical tensions have “made for a particularly bad week for the ASX,” Simpson said.

Miners led losses with a 1.2% drop after iron ore prices retreated.

Mining goliaths BHP and Rio Tinto fell 1% and 1.2%, respectively.

Whitehaven Coal edged 0.1% higher after flagging a potential stake sale in its Blackwater coal mine in Queensland, and recording a rise in quarterly output.

Banks dropped 1.1%, bringing weekly losses to 3.1%, their biggest weekly drop since mid-March.

The ‘Big Four’ lenders declined between 1.1% and 1.6%.

Energy companies dipped 0.1%, with oil and gas giant Woodside Energy losing 0.2% after posting a drop in its quarterly revenue.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to finish the session at 11,796.21 points.

