PIA planning to commence operations to Europe

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), after reporting operating profits for the first time in 13 years, is planning to commence operations to Europe and the United Kingdom from June 2024, following the clearance of the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) audit.

This ambitious plan was unveiled during an extraordinary annual general meeting held at the PIA Training Centre in Karachi. The pivotal agenda item was the voting by the shareholders of PIA Corporation Limited to approve their transfer to PIA Holding Limited.

The meeting witnessed the presence of key officials, including the Federal Secretary Aviation Division, Secretary Aviation, legal advisors of the Finance Advisor, and the CEO of PIA, along with the airline’s directors. Shareholders also attended the gathering, casting their confidence votes.

During the meeting, the Chairman and CEO of PIA addressed the participants, shedding light on the airline’s remarkable performance over the past year. Their efforts have culminated in operating profits for the first time in over a decade.

Furthermore, PIA’s share of business operations has witnessed a substantial increase, with its net worth soaring by an astounding 700 times. This resurgence has paved the way for PIA’s ambitious expansion plans into the European and British markets.

“After clearing the IASA audit, PIA intends to commence operations in Europe and the UK from June 2024,” a spokesperson for the PIA announced.

The shareholders present at the meeting overwhelmingly voted in favour of the PIA Holding Company, solidifying the airline’s commitment to continued growth and operational excellence.

