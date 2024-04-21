PAeC making its mark on aerospace stage

KARACHI: Pakistan is making its mark on the global aerospace stage at the Industrial Cooperation Days in Defence and Aerospace (ICDDA) 2024 in Ankara, Turkey.

The Pakistan Aerospace Council (PAeC) is leading the charge with the aim to foster international collaborations and showcase the country’s burgeoning aerospace capabilities.

Imtiaz Rastgar, Convener of PAeC, is currently in Ankara representing Pakistan at the prestigious event. During ICDDA 2024, PAeC distributed the latest print version of its directory, “High-Tech Industrial Cluster of Pakistan”, to various companies in attendance, including aerospace clusters from Malaysia, Turkey, and Indonesia.

This strategic move aims to strengthen partnerships and explore potential avenues for cooperation within the rapidly evolving aerospace industry. By highlighting Pakistan’s high-tech industrial cluster, PAeC hopes to attract investment, joint ventures, and technology transfers from leading global players.

