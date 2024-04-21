AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
Action demanded against HESCO for overbilling

Recorder Report Published 21 Apr, 2024 04:10am

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui has called for an inquiry against Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for over billing of units by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the pattern of Lahore power supply company as per disclosure of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi because traders were already protesting against Hesco’s performance in Sindh’s second largest city.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, HCCI President said that Federal Interior Minister had expressed concern about the over billing by Lahore power Supply Company and had entrusted inquiry to FIA.

“We demand similar inquiry here against Hesco because we are also concerned about over billing. Traders and members of business community of Hyderabad are already protesting against Hesco’s performance”, said president.

HCCI Chief remarked that traders and industrialists were already burdened with fuel price adjustment and other taxes besides electricity tariff. He said that decline in industrial activities was due to power distribution companies and it was right time that federal government should introduce reforms in distribution companies to ensure promotion of industrial activities.

Adeel Siddiqui said that due to criminal negligence of Hesco staff and management unannounced load load-shedding was being given effect. He said that this affects industrial production. He said that bonafide consumers who were good paymasters were slapped with detection bills.

